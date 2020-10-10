WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is facing a careless driving charge after losing control of his vehicle Saturday crashing into a Windsor pizzeria.

Police responded to a collision on Wyandotte Street and Pierre Avenue where a vehicle hit the Big Mama pizzeria.

Police say the man driving the vehicle crashed was the business owner, he has been charged with careless driving.

EMS and fire were both briefly on the scene as police stayed to investigate.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.