WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 27-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with impaired driving, assault and failing to stop at a crash scene.

Officers responded to the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West for a report of a collision on Tuesday, just after midnight.

Upon arrival, officers say they located one heavily damaged vehicle, but it was reported a female driver of the second vehicle fled the area after the collision.

The suspect and vehicle were subsequently found a short time later.

Police say a citizen attempting to help the suspect reported being assaulted during the intervention and received non-life-threatening injuries.

“As a safety reminder, we do not encourage citizens to intervene in any situation that may put themselves in harm's way,” said police in a news release.

Through investigation, officers say they determined the suspect was impaired and she was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The Windsor woman is facing charges of impaired driving, assault and fail to stop after accident. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Police are reminding the public that impaired driving is a serious criminal offence and puts the entire community at risk. If you suspect an impaired driver, please call 911 immediately. Helpful information to provide during the call is the vehicle description, licence plate information and direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .