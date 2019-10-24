LEAMINGTON, Ont. -- Essex County OPP say a 23-year-old Windsor man has been identified and charged after an elderly woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The collision took place around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 9 in Leamington.

Police say a vehicle struck the woman in a wheelchair on Talbot Street East and left the scene.

Joyce Morency, 85, died on Oct. 11 from injuries sustained in the collision.

Julian Helou, 23, of Windsor, was arrested on Oct. 23 and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on Dec. 19.

Helou is charged with fail to stop at accident resulting in death.

OPP wish to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify the involved accused and motor vehicle.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.