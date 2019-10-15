

CTV Windsor





Funeral arrangements have been made for an Amherstburg grandmother who died after getting struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Leamington.

Essex County OPP say Joyce Morency, 85, was transported to hospital after the collision on Oct. 9, but succumbed to her injuries on Oct. 11.

Her obituary says Morency had several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a Healthcare Aid at Richmond Nursing Home in Amherstburg for 20 years.

Visitation will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 895 Ouellette Avenue on Friday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held in the Anderson Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Victoria Memorial Gardens.

OPP are asking for help finding a person of interest and a gold-coloured vehicle that exited the driveway of The Superstore on Talbot Street East on Oct. 9 around 9:45 a.m.

Police say Morency was crossing at the light in her electric wheelchair, when she was hit by the vehicle, causing her to fallout.

Officers say the vehicle left the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Talbot St East.

OPP in Leamington are appealing for any information about the person or vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.