WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one driver is facing a charge after a two-vehicle crash in the west end.

Officers responded to a report of a collision that occurred on Wyandotte Street West near Caron Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say one vehicle had flipped and the driver was safely removed by responding emergency personnel.

There were no serious injuries.

One of the involved drivers is facing a charge of “unsafe move” under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.