Driver faces 'unsafe move' charge after two-vehicle rollover crash
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:49AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:50AM EDT
Officers responded to rollover crash that occurred on Wyandotte Street West near Caron Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (_Onlocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one driver is facing a charge after a two-vehicle crash in the west end.
Officers responded to a report of a collision that occurred on Wyandotte Street West near Caron Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say one vehicle had flipped and the driver was safely removed by responding emergency personnel.
There were no serious injuries.
One of the involved drivers is facing a charge of “unsafe move” under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.