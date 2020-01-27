Driver dies of injuries from Highway 3 crash
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 8:05AM EST
Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 3 and County Road 27 in Kingsville,Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT -- A 74-year-old Essex man has succumbed to his injuries following a crash on Highway 3 last week.
William Hillman, suffered life threatening injuries in a collision with a tractor trailer on the morning on Jan. 23.
Provincial police announced Monday morning that Hillman has died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.
Highway 3 was closed for several hours while police investigated.