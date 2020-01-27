WINDSOR, ONT -- A 74-year-old Essex man has succumbed to his injuries following a crash on Highway 3 last week.

William Hillman, suffered life threatening injuries in a collision with a tractor trailer on the morning on Jan. 23.

Provincial police announced Monday morning that Hillman has died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours while police investigated.