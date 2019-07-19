

CTV Windsor





Officials in Chatham-Kent are asking boaters to use common sense when it comes to speed limits.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service and the municipality are requesting boaters be courteous to limit potential damage for waterfront properties.

“Water levels are at a historic high and wake from passing boats can easily wash over docks and shorelines, causing damage to moored boats, seawalls and property,” said mayor Darrin Canniff. “The high water is also putting strain on the dikes that protect thousands of acres of farmland.”

There are no wake rules in Chatham-Kent, but police say many sections on inland waterways in the municipality are posted at eight kilometres per hour.

Police say they will patrol waterways and enforce the speed limit and other safety related issues.

“We want residents to enjoy using our amazing waterways but we want them to do so in a courteous manner,” added Canniff. “A little consideration goes a long way.”

Councillors Anthony Ceccacci, Clare Latimer and Jamie McGrail are among those who say they have received calls from residents who have expressed concerns about the issue.

“The majority of boaters are responsible but we have some who may not be aware of the potential damage or are willfully disobeying the speed limit,” Ceccacci said. “It’s an education process.”

The Windsor Port Authority has authorized a temporary 30-day buffer zone for all motorized boats and jet ski's on the Detroit River.

It means any watercraft with a motor must remain 30 metres from shore, effective immediately.