Police have charged the driver of a pickup truck involved in a head-on collision on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

The crash happened on Jan. 22 when a westbound pickup truck collided head-on with an eastbound tractor near County Road 18 and Graham Side Road.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, but the driver of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being extricated from the vehicle.

Shawn Gills, 44, of Windsor has been charged with careless driving.