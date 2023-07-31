Driver caught going 95 km/h over posted speed limit

A Tilbury woman had her vehicle impounded after police said she was going 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. July 31, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service) A Tilbury woman had her vehicle impounded after police said she was going 175 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. July 31, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent Police Service)

