

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he was driving the wrong way on Walker Road.

OPP officers saw the vehicle going the wrong way on Walker Road in Windsor on Dec. 28 at 1:20 a.m.

The vehicle turned north onto Walker Road entering the southbound lanes and continued to drive in the wrong lane approaching the police cruiser and other traffic head on.

Police say the vehicle was stopped and the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Bogdan Levcovici, 48, of Windsor, will appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 17, charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.