DRESDEN, Ont. -- A new residential development in Dresden is seen as a vote of confidence for the community.

Dignitaries came out to the official opening Tuesday of Leisure Lane District.

The development will consist of 20 homes of various styles – from semi-detached units to larger custom dwellings – between Davies Street East and Leisure Lane.

The municipality says it's the first large housing development in Dresden in 30 years.

The homes will start in price at $297,000.

The developers, Depencier Builders, say the buyers are mostly coming from the Toronto area.