Dresden welcomes first large housing development in 30 years
A new residential development in Dresden, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:19AM EDT
DRESDEN, Ont. -- A new residential development in Dresden is seen as a vote of confidence for the community.
Dignitaries came out to the official opening Tuesday of Leisure Lane District.
The development will consist of 20 homes of various styles – from semi-detached units to larger custom dwellings – between Davies Street East and Leisure Lane.
The municipality says it's the first large housing development in Dresden in 30 years.
The homes will start in price at $297,000.
The developers, Depencier Builders, say the buyers are mostly coming from the Toronto area.