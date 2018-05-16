

One of Windsor's most revered sports philanthropists and a mainstay in the local track and field scene has passed away.

Jerry Slavik died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Slavik was a prominent business owner, co-founding Windsor Factory Supply in 1955.

Slavik was also very involved in the sports community as an athlete and philanthropist.

Among many things, he helped launch the Knobby's Kids charity, and the Walkers and Runners around the County of Essex organization.

University of Windsor cross country head coach Gary Malloy says Slavik was a leader who would always go the extra mile.

“Anything was never a problem for Jerry,” says Malloy. “Jerry would always say I'll take care of it. We remember him very fondly and our condolences to his family of course.”

Slavik was inducted into the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

A moment of silence was held prior to the high school track and field championships Wednesday at the University of Windsor.

His family is in the process of organizing a celebration of life.