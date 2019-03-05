

CTV Windsor





The dragster built by students at Kingsville District High School rolled out of the Detroit Autorama with a couple of awards.

Teacher Gord Osborne tells CTV Windsor the Dragula 2.0 won for best high-school entry.

CTV Windsor first introduced you to the custom-built dragster that was the brainchild of Osborne, who grew up a fan of “The Munsters”, a popular television show from the 1960’s.

Dragula 2.0 also took the award in the special interest and special builds category.

About 100 students worked on the project over the last 18-months, which was the first vehicle entered by a Canadian school at the auto show dedicated to custom built vehicles.

The Dragula 2.0 will be on display at Southwestern Ontario Heritage Village on Arner Townline for the next couple of weeks, before it heads to its next show in London.