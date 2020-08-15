WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market has launched an online portal for people to shop local from their homes.

ShopDWFM was developed as part of ongoing efforts to ensure safe market shopping. Shoppers will be able to reserve goods Monday through Friday from that week’s vendors, then pick-up and pay for their goods at the Pelissier Street market before 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Those who have reserved purchases will be given a unique ID number allowing for direct entry into the market.

“The Market is a staple of the downtown Windsor experience,” Brian Yeomans, Chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA said in a news release. “This new website is one more way the DWBIA is improving that experience, for both customers and businesses, in these interesting times.”

The site was developed with the support of the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund and the Windsor Essex Community Foundation, and the Canadian Agricultural Partnership’s Agri-Food Open for E-Business Program. The local software company Parallel 42 Symptoms also helped to bring the platform to life.

ShopDWFM also allows vendors the opportunity to highlight feature items, take large reservations and be better prepared to meet demand on Saturday mornings.

“Our vendors are very creative at reaching out to new customers,” Steve Green, manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market said. “This adds to their ability to connect with new shoppers, particularly those who might not want to browse in person this year.”