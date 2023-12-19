Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men

Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.

On Sunday at 3 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of University Avenue and Ouellette Avenue, for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 38-year-old man lying on the ground.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim was assaulted by four suspects outside a nightclub. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police quickly tracked the suspects to a nearby hotel in the 200 block of Dougall Ave.

Four men, all 20-year-olds from Michigan, were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.