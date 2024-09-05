WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Dougall Avenue closed for emergency repairs

    Construction sign in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) Construction sign in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)
    Dougall Avenue is closed Thursday at the CP rail track south of Tecumseh Road West for emergency repair.

    The closure will be in effect until 8 p.m. with no through traffic.

    Businesses will stay accessible.

