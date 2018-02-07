

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a three-year-old boy who was attacked by two dogs in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police say two young children and their babysitter were tobogganing at Jaycee Park on Larkwood Street Monday night around 5 p.m. when two dogs escaped from their home and attacked the youngest child.

The crowdfunding page says the dogs were American Bulldogs.

A man and woman visiting family on Larkwood Street immediately ran to the park to help the young boy and babysitter. The six-year-old boy ran to safety while the three-year-old boy was carried from the scene to a home as 911 was called.

The boy was transported via ambulance to Sydenham District Hospital, then transferred to a Michigan hospital for further medical treatment.

Police say the three-year-old boy remains in the Michigan hospital where his condition is improving.

The GoFundMe page says “he pulled through his eye surgery with success and lots of stitches needed to his wounds on his face and leg.”

“They will have a long road ahead of them for the recovery for their son and also travel cost will add up as will the lose of time from work for the parents.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ed Vannoord at 519-436-6600 extension #8668. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.