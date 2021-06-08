WINDSOR, ONT, -- A new dog park is coming to LaSalle.

Designs were approved during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The new park will be located at the Vollmer Complex.

The dog park includes the following:

Total area of approximately 1 acre;

Two separate dog areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs;

Leash on/off area for each;

Water source for the dogs (one in each area);

Existing trees in the park area;

Existing roadway to be widened and paved to accommodate parking along roadside with dedicated parking spots;

Two benches

Two garbage cans

Facilty fully accessible.

The project was included in the 2021 budget at a cost of $85,000.

It’s expected to be completed in late fall 2021.