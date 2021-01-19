WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for help finding a puppy that was reported stolen.

Officers are currently investigating the report of a stolen dog from a vehicle on McIntosh Avenue in Chatham late Sunday afternoon.

The dog is an eight-week-old brindle bull dog named ‘Solider’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #8 7310. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.