A digital main street service squad has been launched in Essex County thanks to a grant from the provincial government.

The purpose of the squad is to help small businesses improve their online capabilities.

The Windsor Essex Small Business Centre received a $125,000 grant for the program.

The squad will consist of four specialists who will visit and help businesses in nine Business Improvement Areas in the City of Windsor as well as the BIAs in LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Harrow, Essex, and Kingsville at no cost.

The Digital Service Squad will assist with setting up a Google Business Profile, conducting digital-readiness assessments and help business owners apply for a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant.

The Squad will start visiting businesses in August, 2019.