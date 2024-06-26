Weather alerts in effect for region

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Western Elgin County, and Eastern Lambton County. Windsor-Essex is under a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour, hail that could be as big as a nickel, and heavy rain.

The weather agency warned that strong winds could cause loose items to be thrown, damage weak buildings, and break branches off trees.

In Windsor-Essex, slow moving thunderstorms will cause rain heavy at times throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are supposed to dissipate in the evening.

Emergency Management Ontario reminds to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.