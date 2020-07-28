DETROIT -- Detroit's police chief says officers have seized more than 500 guns since June 22.

At a news conference, Chief James Craig described an "uptick in violence" in the city.

He says, "We have not seen the number of handguns that we're seeing now." At the same time, Craig has defended the fatal shooting of an armed man after a high-speed chase last week.

Police were pursuing suspects in another shooting when a car crashed into a tree.

Craig says one man got out and pointed a gun at officers. He was shot and killed.