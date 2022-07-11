Detroit Auto show tickets on sale at reduced price for adults

People who are setting aside a date to attend the North American International Auto Show can save if they purchase their tickets now.

Organizers say adults can buy their NAIAS admission now for $15 per person, and save through Aug. 10 and receive $5 off the price.

Otherwise the price is $20 per person, and a senior (65 years older) is $12 per person.

The cost of a child (3-12 years old) is $10 as a child two years and younger are free.

This year the Detroit auto show will run from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25 instead of early January like previous years.