WINDSOR -- The Windsor Symphony Orchestra has unveiled their plans for next season.

The 73rd season gets underway at the end of September and it promises to be a treat for audiences.

The symphony is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Birth of Beethoven, along with the 100th anniversary of Windsor's Capitol Theatre.

The orchestra will also return to Windsor's Assumption Church for two performances during the 2020-2021 season.

The WSO will be returning to Leamington as well for another edition of its country series.

The season runs until May.