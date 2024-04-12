WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Deliberations continue in Ryan Turgeon case

    File photo of the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., Nov.19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., Nov.19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The jury deliberating the fate of a former high school teacher charged with sex-related offences will resume deliberations Friday morning.

    Two of the charges 39-year-old Ryan Turgeon had been facing, possessing and making child pornography, have been withdrawn

    He still faces charges of making sexually explicit material available to minors and sexual exploitation.

    In his closing argument, Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance argued Turgeon took advantage of the vulnerability of two of his students in how he developed a relationship with them.

    At the time, both complainants told the court they were struggling with their sexual identity in high school.

    The defence noted there is no proof of any of the allegations, in that none of the alleged messages, videos or images, were found on Turgeons' phone.

