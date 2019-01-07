

CTV Windsor





The union representing General Motors workers in Oshawa is expecting to hear whether or not GM will work with them to keep the Oshawa plant open.

Unifor president Jerry Dias met with GM in December and he has another face-to-face meeting scheduled to take place in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a media availability in Windsor following the meeting.

The union is contesting the planned closure of the plant, which would also see production moved to Mexico.

A union petition has gathered more than 31,000 signatures.

What GM says Tuesday will set the tone for a rally planned for Friday in Windsor, directly across the river from GM headquarters in Detroit.

The rally is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Windsor's Dieppe Gardens.