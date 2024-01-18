Deep freeze coming to an end in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex and the rest of southern Ontario is slowly coming out of the deep freeze seen across the province over the past few days.

Watches and warnings have come down for the area as the temperature moves to a more seasonal range.

Light flurries are still in the forecast as the wind chill eases up and some sun is expected by the end of the weekend.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Friday: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Saturday: mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.