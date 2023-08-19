Daytime shooting in Walkerville, a Windsor man loses $75K in a scam, and Stellantis employees are offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam
Domenico Squillaro he says he's sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity in a scam in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
“Decimated” is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.
Domenico Squillaro is sharing his story in hopes of preventing others from losing their dignity as well.
"I have to watch the gas in my car. I have to watch what's in my fridge," said Squillaro.
Embarrassed and ashamed, Squillaro said he is a victim of a scam that has now left him $75,000 in debt.
Fatal fire under investigation on Pillette Road
Firefighters were called to the 200 Block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.
Crews were called to the 200 Block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Thursday around 8 a.m. A WFRS investigator and Windsor police are also on scene.
Chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says they conducted a fire attack and the blaze was put out quickly.
“In the process of doing a primary search, they did find a deceased individual in the building,” says Coste.
Two suspects sought after daytime shooting in Walkerville
Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Walkerville on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Pierre Avenue and Niagara Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Voluntary Termination of Employment Plan offered to Stellantis workers
Windsor Assembly Plant employees are back on the job in Windsor, Ont. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)Stellantis is offering voluntary termination packages to employees at Windsor Assembly.
The one-time offer is only presented to hourly employees with the exception of skilled trades.
The payments, which range from $25,000 to $60,000 vary depending on the number of years worked.
Man with head injuries found in west Windsor
(Source: Windsor Police Service)Windsor police are looking for the public’s help after a man was found on a city sidewalk with severe injuries.
According to police, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday officers found a 43-year-old man with head injuries in the area of Randolph Avenue and Union Street with head injuries.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic' flooding
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships
The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
13th annual Riverfest returns to Elora
Thousands of music lovers packed Elora’s Bissel Park on Friday to kick of the first day Riverfest.
Premier cancels Ford Fest event planned for London, Ont.
Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue in London in favour of an expensive luncheon.
Puppy power in action as Pawlooza raises funds for charitable organizations
It's considered one of the biggest dog festivals in the country, with dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds coming out for Pawlooza. According to organizers, 25,000 people and 6,000 dogs were expected to visit the grounds of the Plunkett Estate in west London, Ont.
Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa
Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Barrie residents honour soldiers from Dieppe Raid on 81st anniversary
Barrie residents are remembering their parents who served in WWII on the 81st anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.
Tay Twp. community shaken after shooting, increased crime this summer
After Thursday's shooting, Tay Township residents are calling for a larger police presence within Victoria Harbour, with a noticeable increase in crime his summer.
Woman airlifted to hospital after Tottenham crash
One person has been seriously injured after a crash in Tottenham Friday evening.
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseat
Ontario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Real estate agent charged in connection with Mississauga sexual assault
Peel Regional Police have charged a real estate agent for allegedly sexually assaulting one person in Mississauga this month.
This Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit. Here's why
Minimal human contact. Few resources. Unimaginable boredom. This is why a Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit.
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
La Broquerie bridge pays tribute to town's founding families
Residents in La Broquerie, Man. are excited about a new landmark that is bridging the gap to the town's founding families.
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
'Thank you so much': NWT and B.C. fire evacuees express gratitude for hospitality of Calgarians
Evacuees from British Columbia and the Northwest Territories say they’ve been overwhelmed with support from Calgarians as they flee their homes for safety due to the dangers of raging wildfires.
2 streets temporarily closed while Edmonton police 'respond to an incident'
Police asked the public Saturday to avoid an area in Edmonton's Rosslyn community.
