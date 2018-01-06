

CTV Windsor





A longstanding area Conservative MP will not seek re-election in 2019.

Dave Van Kesteren says "it has been a great run" after serving 12 years as MP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

Van Kesteren tells CTV news he wants to spend more time with his family noting he and his wife are expecting their 37th grandchild in a few months time.

The 62-year old Chatham resident was first elected to Ottawa on January 23rd, 2006.

Van Kesteren says by announcing his intentions early, it will give other people a chance to prepare for the local Conservative nomination.