No one was hurt after a house fire in Windsor.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 759 Kildare before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was fully involved upon arrival, with flames coming through the roof.

Fire officials say the fire started on a second floor balcony with damage estimated at $300,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

Fire officials say there was heavy smoke on the second and third floor of the house.

Crews were able to get it under control.

All of the residents were able to make it out of the home safely.

Resident Glen Temple tells CTV News he was driving by when he saw flames shooting out of the roof of the home. He called 911 before knocking on doors to ensure residents were safe.

“First thing you do, knock on doors and make sure everyone can get out of the house,” says Temple, who says he and another man helped a woman in a wheelchair get out of the home.

The cause has not been determined.