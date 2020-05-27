DETROIT, MICH. -- Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick isn't leaving prison early.

The federal government says Kilpatrick, who is serving a 28-year sentence for corruption, has been turned down for home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.

The brief statement came four days after a Detroit-area pastor and the Ebony Foundation announced that Kilpatrick would be leaving the prison in Oakdale, Louisiana. It has been hit hard by the coronavirus and COVID-19.

The Bureau of Prisons is supposed to give priority to inmates who have served a much larger share of their sentence than Kilpatrick. He's served 25 per cent.