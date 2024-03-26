Damage estimated at $100,000 after 'suspicious' trailer fire at Leisure Lake

Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a 'suspicious' fire at an RV resort and campground.

Crews were called out around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning after Leisure Lake staff discovered burning trailer remains.

Interim fire chief Don Williamson says firefighters were only on site for a short period of time to extinguish hot spots in the area that was a trailer. Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven. (Source: Submitted to CTV News)

The trailer and surrounding area fire damage is estimated around $100,000.

The scene was turned over to Essex County OPP for further follow up. Trailer park fire at Leisure Lake in Ruthven, Ont. (Source: Submitted to CTV News)

Arson investigation

Leamington Fire Service contacted the OPP to report a fire that had occurred at the property.

OPP say fire investigators were on scene for a mobile home fire that is deemed suspicious. As a result of the fire, a second mobile home also sustained damages as a result of the initial fire.

Members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit along with investigators of the Leamington Fire Service are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.