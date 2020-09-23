WINDSOR, ONT. -- There won’t be a curling season at Roseland Golf and Curling Club this year.

The board of directors said Wednesday it is putting safety first and cancelling the upcoming season.

Curling registration normally opens at the end of September and the season regularly runs from mid-October to late March, but due to COVID-19 and the necessity to social distance and limit indoor gatherings this year, the board felt cancelling was the appropriate thing to do.

The board said it will look forward to a return to local curling next season, in 2021.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is owned and operated by the City of Windsor.