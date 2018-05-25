

CTV Windsor





Legal troubles may not be over for a retired violin teacher in Chatham, who was found not guilty of historic sexual offences.

The Crown attorney is appealing the decision for 72-year-old Claude Eric Trachy from April 23.

At that time a judge agreed with the defence that Trachy was helping students rest their shoulders while playing the violin.

The defence argued it was to promote better posture and not sexual touching.

Trachy was originally charged in 2015 for allegations from 25 complaints, which dated back to the early 1980's.