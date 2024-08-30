Crews clean up oil leaking into city’s sewer network

Crews have been cleaning up oil that was leaking into the city’s sewer network.

Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a call Thursday night in the area of Marentette and Tecumseh.

“Our Environmental Operations crews arrived shortly thereafter to contain further discharge into our sewers and immediately applied absorbent materials to the existing spill area. We are continuing with work on-site, including hydraulic vacuum truck cleanup of spill materials as well as dedicated cleaning and flushing of the section of the sewer system that was impacted,” said city engineer David Simpson.

Once the work is completed, Public Works Operations will complete road sweeping and cleaning as the final step of the cleanup.

Simpson said while an estimated 10 to 20 gallons had possibly entered the sewer, the city’s operational responsiveness was able to further mitigate any further oil discharge into the sewer system and carryout the necessary spill remediation work in full conformance with MECP protocols and requirements.