WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first case of a COVID-19 variant in Chatham-Kent has been discovered.

Chatham-Kent Public Health says a man in his 50s tested positive for a gene mutation through routine testing.

Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby says the man recently arrived in Canada and remains under federal quarantine.

“It is currently estimated that variants of concern are now approximately 5-10% of cases in Ontario and we expect to receive more of these cases,” says Colby. “The good news is that public health measures needed to control these new variants are no different.”

Officials say they are waiting for test results to identify the strain of the variant.

The health unit reminds people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by travelling only for essential reasons, avoiding groups of people, physically distancing 2 metres, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and staying home and getting tested if they don’t feel well.

The first case of a COVID-19 variant was reported in Windsor on Thursday.