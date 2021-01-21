WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths and 101 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The people who died were all women in long-term care or retirement homes in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 280 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,447 confirmed cases, including 8,951 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

18 are related to outbreaks

9 are close contacts of confirmed cases

72 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,216 cases are considered active. There are 110 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 16 people are in the ICU. There are 167 suspected cases in the hospital.

There are 49 local outbreaks - 19 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes, 23 workplace outbreaks, five hospital outbreaks and two community outbreaks.