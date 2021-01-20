WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six additional deaths and 116 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Five deaths were people from long-term care or retirement homes - a woman in her 70s and three men and a woman in their 80s. One person was from the community - a man in his 70s.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 277 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,346 confirmed cases, including 8,650 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

9 are related to outbreaks

13 are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 is from the community

93 are still under investigation

“We’re making good progress and we are improving our times in contacting people,” said CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette.

WECHU says 2,419 cases are considered active. There are 112 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 18 people are in the ICU.

There are 52 local outbreaks - 19 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes, 26 workplace outbreaks, five hospital outbreaks and two community outbreaks..