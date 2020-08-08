LONDON, ONT. -- Six more farm workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported on Saturday.

There was also another confirmed positive case in the community, bringing the total number of cases to 2,364.

There are 2,101 resolved cases and 71 deaths to date.

The increase in cases comes a day after the health unit reported only one new case in the community on Friday.

The health unit says 11 workplaces have a COVID-19 outbreak at this time.

Six of the workplaces are in the agriculture sector, four are in manufacturing and one is in the construction sector. There is also a retirement home with an outbreak.