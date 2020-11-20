WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two more Windsor-Essex schools are reporting COVID-19 cases.

A cohort of 24 students at St. William Catholic elementary school in Lakeshore are being dismissed.

This comes after the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board learned a student has tested positive.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is contacting anyone who may be affected and will provide instructions to follow.

Add another school to the list, Tecumseh Vista Academy - elementary.

The public board confirms there is one confirmed case at the school at 11665 shields St.

The school remains open all affected students and staff have been notified and are following the directions of the health unit.

Earlier this week, WECHU declared outbreaks at Frank W. Begley Elementary School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School.