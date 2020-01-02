WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario is now the only jurisdiction in Canada to cut all emergency medical coverage for residents travelling abroad.

That’s according to the Canadian Snowbird Association, which is challenging the OHIP changes.

In a statement, president of the CSA Karen Huestis says these cuts are an egregious violation of the portability requirement of the cha and must be addressed head-on.

The portability criterion of the federal act requires insured services be paid at the home provinces' rate, which can no longer be fulfilled by this cut.

It’s not clear when the challenge will be heard.

“It is a change, but quite honestly, the coverage has not been great anyways,” says Al Valente, owner of Valente Travel.

Valente says they have always told their clients OHIP coverage wasn’t enough and to buy extra either through an insurance company or from your credit card provider.

“It’s good for our age, cause once you get over 65 it goes up, until 70 and then it starts to get a little over that,” says traveler Phillip Pitts.

“You will have some that make you pay, up front, for your coverage and if it gets to be in the 10's of 1000's of dollars you may not be able to afford that, at that time,” says Valente.

So the key Valente says is researching - spending just as much time on your insurance coverage as you do on your vacation.

Some travellers say it’s not a complicated thing to do.

“It’s right on demand, I usually get it right online, and it usually doesn't cost a whole lot so when I am planning a trip, I can get it even the night before ,” says traveller Hayden MacDonald.

Travel agents recommend ensuring your policy will include air ambulance home, in life-threatening situations.