WINDSOR, ON -- The County of Essex has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of its member municipalities have followed suit.

On Sunday, County Warden Gary McNamara announced the state of emergency for the county to send a signal to residents of the seriousness of the COVID-19 issue and put county municipalities in a better position to coordinate resources.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” said McNamara in beginning his address to reporters at the Essex County Civic Centre.

The state of emergency will ensure a “collective and coordinated regional response” according to McNamara, which will help protect businesses and residents in Essex County.

“A coordinated, regional response is the optimal way to respond to an indiscriminate and deadly virus that knows no borders,” said McNamara.

In making the declaration, McNamara said the county is now in a “constant state of preparedness” and also noted the measure will put the county in a position to “react to COVID-19 as well as any issues related to flooding and rising lake levels.”

All seven of the municipalities in Essex County have declared their own state of emergency.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald feels the measure is necessary to send a message to residents.

MacDonald had spotted several people entering a business in the town on her way to the news conference on Sunday, and pointed to the instance as an example of residents failing to grasp the gravity of the COVID-19 threat.

“We have media, we have social media, we have so many venues that we’re putting out the message and people aren’t getting it,” said MacDonald. “So, if we as leaders declare as a state of emergency — we are sending a message.”

According to MacDonald, the virus is an invisible enemy that will require everyone to fulfill their moral obligation.

“It’s on the surfaces that we touch and the people that we love,” MacDonald told CTV News.

McNamara, also the mayor of Tecumseh, urged returning residents to head home and stay there for 14 days, as recommended by public health officials, in an effort to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases being recorded in Canadian hospitals.

“I can not stress enough the importance for those coming back home to self-isolate. This is critical. It’s in our own best interest to do that,” said McNamara. “Your efforts will save lives.”

At this point, there is no endpoint in sight for the state of emergency according to McNamara, but the warden is looking at “two week intervals” to reassess the needs of the community.

“This is where we really got to work very, very diligently to flatten that curve line,” said McNamara. “We certainly don’t want to overwhelm our healthcare system.”

County CAO Rob Maisonville noted essential services will be maintained during the state of emergency, including EMS, long-term care and road infrastructure.

At this time, Maisonville says no road projects have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 measures.

The state of emergency also impacts collective agreements and allows the county and municipalities to re-deploy employees to better address concerns associated with the virus, including work-from-home measures.