Windsor’s Ward 3 councillor promises a different type of experience for his downtown ward meeting.

Councillor Rino Bortolin says he's developed a very comprehensive presentation, collaborating with a handful of community agencies.

He wants to show residents the problems facing downtown, including mental health, crime and homelessness are very complex.

“If you don't live downtown but want to understand what the problems are, want to understand why you always hear me on the media talking about these issues, come down to the library and you'll get a full grasp of everything that's going on," says Bortolin.

Bortolin says he want to take the time to give the full picture of how the city is trying to solve the issues and how upper levels of government need to help.