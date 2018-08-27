

CTV Windsor





Smokers who are no longer able to light up on hospital property may soon get a designated place to smoke, courtesy of the city.

Ward 4 councilor Chris Holt says he's been fielding calls from homeowners close to Windsor Regional Hospital’s MET campus.

Holt says since the province's smoking ban on all hospital properties took effect on January 1, 2018, smokers have migrated off hospital property and onto neighbouring yards.

"I've had a lot of phone calls that people are sitting down on somebody's front lawn, having lunch and having a cigarette,” Holt said Monday night. “So the residents, they're not too appreciative of this.”

Holt asked city staff to report back on the feasibility and cost of installing benches and ashtrays around Windsor Regional Hospital on the public right of way.

He hopes that will encourage smokers to stay off private property around the hospital.

Holt says he's met with the health unit and hospital officials to determine next steps.

“I'm lucky to have administration and Windsor Regional Hospital working together on this, so hopefully, a solution comes forward soon," Holt said.