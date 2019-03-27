

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council has approved spending up to $60,000 to permanently relocate historic murals to a park in Sandwich Town.

The 16 portrait murals were removed from the side of a commercial building on Windsor's west-end.

The Friends of Paterson Park have been hoping to get the murals moved back into a public space.

Two councillors, Fabio Costante and Ed Sleiman, were prepared to dedicate ward funds to make it happen.

But council will instead dip into the capital expenditure reserve fund to preserve and display the murals in Paterson Park.

“It means more that the city is looking at this as an important project,” said Pastor Carolyn Robinson-Dungy of the ground Friends of Paterson Park. “Not just the black community, but the city itself realizes how important the black community is and how important these ancestral pictures are."

The 16 individual paintings each measure four feet wide by eight feet tall and they “link together” through a connecting story at the bottom of each panel.