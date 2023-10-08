Cooking Safety theme of 2023 Fire Prevention Week

The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is gearing up for the 2023 Fire Prevention Week.

Cooking safety is the theme for prevention week, which runs Oct. 8 – 14.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

Windsor chief fire prevention officer Mike Coste says there are several things for the public to keep in mind when in the kitchen.

Cooking safety starts with

YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.

Visit https://t.co/6ngDSku7Io for more information and activities taking place @CityWindsorON this week.

Here are some key cooking safety tips:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Fire Prevention Week Activities

Tuesday, October 10 from 10am to 4pm – at Mercato Fresh Market – 3235 Banwell – Fire Crews will be there to offer truck tours with Fire Prevention staff on site to answer all your fire safety questions.

Wednesday, October 11 – Open House 6pm – 8pm, at all Fire Stations

Station #1 – 815 Goyeau Street

Station #2 – 3121 Milloy Street

Station #3 – 2750 Ouellette Avenue

Station #4 – 2600 College Avenue

Station #5 – 2650 Northwood Street

Station #6 – 1687 Provincial Road

Station #7 – 1380 Matthew Brady Boulevard

Thursday, October 12 from 10am to 8pm at Devonshire Mall, 3100 Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East: fire safety booths inside, fire safety materials and giveaways.

Friday, October 13 from 10am to 8pm at Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall: fire safety booths inside, and fire trucks outside for tours and demonstrations.

Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 6pm at Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall: fire safety booths inside, and fire trucks outside for tours and demonstrations.