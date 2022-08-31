Contest: Nominate your remarkable kid today

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

