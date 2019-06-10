

CTV Windsor





The results of the Conservative nomination in Windsor West are being contested.

Riding president Al Teshuba says Henry Lau is the declared winner after he narrowly defeated Rinku Shah in Sunday's vote.

But the results were so close that Shah is calling for a review and intends to make a formal request to the national party headquarters.

According to Shah, a number of people could not vote because they did not have proper identification.

Only party members and local residents are allowed to vote in the nomination.

A party official from outside the area acted as scrutineer of Sunday's meeting where 80 people voted.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse won the New Democratic Party nomination on Sunday. Masse has represented the riding in the House of Commons since 2002.

The Liberals have yet to pick a candidate in the riding.

The federal election is set for Oct. 21.