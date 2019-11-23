Conservative Leader Scheer dismisses two top staff in wake of election loss
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a news conference in Regina, Tuesday October 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:10PM EST
OTTAWA - Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has dismissed two of his most senior staff in the wake of his party's recent election loss.
In a letter sent out Saturday morning, Scheer announced that Chief of Staff Marc-Andre Leclerc and Communications Director Brock Harrison have been let go effective immediately.
Martin Belanger and Simon Jefferies will act as interim chief of staff and director of communications, respectively, until permanent replacements are found.
Scheer did not spell out reasons for the dismissals, but they come as the party wrestles with the aftermath of what many see as a disappointing election outcome.
The Conservatives were unable to make electoral gains in Quebec and Ontario necessary to form government, despite running neck-and-neck with the Liberals throughout the campaign.
The party gained seats in the Oct. 21 vote, but still forms the official opposition in the minority parliament.
Today, after ten years, I am retiring from federal politics. I want to thank Mr. Scheer for his trust and the opportunity to play a major role. For the rest of 2019, I will spend time with my family. 2020 will be the year of new projects and new adventures.— Marc-André Leclerc (@MALeclerc_) November 23, 2019