OTTAWA - Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has dismissed two of his most senior staff in the wake of his party's recent election loss.

In a letter sent out Saturday morning, Scheer announced that Chief of Staff Marc-Andre Leclerc and Communications Director Brock Harrison have been let go effective immediately.

Martin Belanger and Simon Jefferies will act as interim chief of staff and director of communications, respectively, until permanent replacements are found.

Scheer did not spell out reasons for the dismissals, but they come as the party wrestles with the aftermath of what many see as a disappointing election outcome.

The Conservatives were unable to make electoral gains in Quebec and Ontario necessary to form government, despite running neck-and-neck with the Liberals throughout the campaign.

The party gained seats in the Oct. 21 vote, but still forms the official opposition in the minority parliament.