    • Conclusion of terrorism trial in Windsor delayed until next week

    Nathaniel Veltman is escorted outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week. The trial, held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Veltman's defence lawyers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer Nathaniel Veltman is escorted outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week. The trial, held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Veltman's defence lawyers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

    Evidence wrapped up Monday in the case against the London, Ont. man charged with killing four members of a Muslim family in June 2021.

    The 13-person jury was told Thursday by the court they are not required until Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.

    Justice Renee Pomerance says at that time they expect to begin “closing addresses.”

    Ontario courts will not be operating on Monday Nov. 13, in recognition of Remembrance Day which falls on a Saturday this year.

    The judge and lawyers have been working all week but in the jury’s absence so the information is subject to a publication ban.

    Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

    At the start of the nine-week trial, Veltman admitted he drove his pickup truck into the family while they waited to cross Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road in London.

    On June 6, 2021, four members of the Afzaal family died - Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah, while a fifth family member a boy who was nine at the time survived serious injury.  

